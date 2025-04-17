Arunachal: Four Drug Peddler Arrested, Heroin Seized in Banderdewa

BANDERDEWA- In a major breakthrough under Operation Dawn 2.0, Banderdewa Police carried out two swift and well-coordinated operations that led to the arrest of four interstate drug peddlers and the seizure of 113.22 grams of suspected heroin in the Itanagar Capital Region. Informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun

The first operation (Banderdewa PS Case No. 35/2025 U/S 21(b) NDPS Act) was conducted at the Banderdewa check gate, where police intercepted a scooty based on specific intelligence inputs.

The rider, identified as Dongja Kabak (39), hailing from Raga in Kamle District and currently residing in Nirjuli, was found carrying 30 vials (39.67g) of suspected heroin. The seizure was made in the presence of the Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses.

Shortly after, in the second operation (Case No. 36/2025 U/S 21(b)/25 NDPS Act r/w Sec 3(5) BNS), a hotel near PTC Banderdewa was raided based on credible information.

Three individuals , Vikash Doley (26), Biswa Morang (28), and hotel owner Mrs Makan Doley (50) were apprehended. A concealed stash of 55 vials (73.55g) of suspected heroin along with ₹14,060 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, was also recovered from the premises.

The raids were executed by a team from Banderdewa PS, led by Inspector Kipa Hamak, Officer-in-Charge, and comprised SI S.K. Singh, SI Koj Tada, SI N. Bagang, SI L.P. Mema, ASI A. Rajbhar, ASI T. Kipa, ASI S.K. Jha, HC T. Bomdom, Ct. R. Tsering, and L/Ct. Kago Yamung, along with support from the 138 Bn CRPF.

The entire operation was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate-cum-Circle Officer Mrs Taba Milka and Dy SP Matin Ratan (Vice Principal, PTC), under the supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Rishi Longdo.

In the last two weeks, the ICR Police have registered nine NDPS cases and apprehended 19 drug peddlers, marking a strong offensive against the narcotics network in the region.

“Our continued crackdown under Operation Dawn 2.0 is yielding strong results. We’re committed to keeping our communities drug-free,” said SP Mihin Gambo.