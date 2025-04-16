Arunachal: Governor reviews conservation of Reserve Forest Areas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) chaired a high-level meeting to review the State Government’s initiatives for the conservation of Reserve Forests at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 16th April 2025.

State Minister of Environment & Forests, Wangki Lowang, senior officers of the Department of Environment and Forests, District Administrations and District Police participated in the meeting.

The Governor emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is a Green State and this status must be safeguarded at all costs. He called for both proactive and remedial measures, alongside systemic improvements, to effectively tackle the challenges related to forest conservation.

Highlighting the importance of technological intervention, the Governor advocated for regular and stringent monitoring through Artificial Intelligence tools and satellite mapping. He suggested leveraging the expertise of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong, for satellite-based forest mapping and data automation.

Sharing insights from his recent visit to the Gir Forest, home to the only population of Asiatic lions outside Africa, the Governor recommended adopting similar scientific management practices in Arunachal’s parks and wildlife sanctuaries. He urged the Forest Department to emulate these best practices to ensure the effective conservation of biodiversity.

Expressing deep concern over encroachments in Reserve Forest areas, the Governor underscored the need for visible and decisive corrective action. He said that eviction is the only answer to encroachment, not compensation, while urging the departments to demonstrate seriousness and efficiency in enforcement.

The Governor also stressed the need for better coordination between various departments and agencies to maintain ecological balance, while simultaneously ensuring timely environmental and land clearances for developmental projects.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the State’s mission for ‘Viksit Arunachal’ is progressing on a war footing. No welfare project should be stalled due to delays in land or forest clearances, he said.

Calling attention to the road stretch from Hollongi Airport to the State Capital as a key visual gateway to Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor urged the Environment & Forest Department, the District Administrations of Papum Pare and Itanagar Capital Region, and the Itanagar Municipal Corporation to launch a large-scale plantation drive along this route.

Environment and Forests Minister Lowang, Deputy Commissioners Talo Potom and Jiken Bomjen and SP Papum Pare Taru Gusar participated in the discussion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, P. Subramanyam, provided a comprehensive briefing on the current status of Reserve Forests and the steps being undertaken by the State Government for their protection and management.