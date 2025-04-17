ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins Foundation Laying Ceremony for Three Landmark Buddhist Projects at Nongtaw in Namsai

NONGTAW- ( Namsai )-   In a momentous event held at the Mahabodhi Centre in Nongtaw, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the foundation stones laying ceremony for three landmark Buddhist projects, marking a major milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards becoming a global hub for Theravāda Buddhist learning and spiritual tourism.

The event witnessed the ceremonial laying of foundation stones for the 108-ft Phra Maha Sutong-Pe (Wish-Fulfilling Buddha Statue) by Most Venerable Kassapa Mahathera, President of the Mahabodhi Society, Bengaluru and its sister organizations; the Vajirasana Buddha Vihara (Diamond Throne Buddha Temple with a capacity for 1,000 devotees) by Most Venerable Aggadhamma Mahathera, Chief Abbot of the Pariyatti Sasana Buddha Vihara, Namsai; and the Mahabodhi Sanghāvāsa, a monastic residence for 100 monks, by Most Venerable Dhammakitti Mahathera, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha.

These spiritually significant initiatives are poised to transform Namsai into a prominent centre of global Buddhist pilgrimage, education, and peace.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Joins Maha Sangken Festival with Italian Ambassador at Manfaiseng and Empong

The vision behind these projects was first conceived by the late Most Venerable Acharya Buddharakkhita, founder of the Mahabodhi Society, whose dream of establishing eight Dhamma centres across Arunachal Pradesh continues to inspire generations of Buddhist practitioners and institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein emphasized that these structures are more than mere buildings, they represent a revival of spiritual identity and a renewed commitment to the values of the Dhamma.

Also Read-  Chowna Mein Inaugurates Grand International Maha Sangken Festival at Golden Pagoda, Namsai

He highlighted how these initiatives form the core of a broader mission to transform Nongtaw into a vibrant centre of Buddhist learning and tourism. He said that institutions like Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College and the Mahabodhi Skill Development Centre will provide both academic and vocational opportunities, empowering local youth through skill.

Reflecting on the recent success of the Maha Sangken Festival, Mein underlined the importance of preserving and promoting Arunachal’s unique spiritual and cultural heritage. He envisioned for the creation of a comprehensive Buddhist Circuit, linking sacred sites across Namsai, Mechuka, Tuting, Itanagar, West Kameng, and Tawang.

Describing it as a “path of Dhamma – of light, learning, and peace,” he expressed hope that such an initiative would unite communities and attract pilgrims and seekers from around the world.

The Foundation Stone laying ceremony was attended by several esteemed monastic leaders, including Ven. Vimalatissa Bhikkhu, Chief Abbot of Kongmu Kham. Also present were MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako, Phurpa Tsering, Tseten Chombay, Rotom Tebin, Tenzin Nyima Glow, Hayeng Mangfi, Topin Ete, Pesi Jilen.

