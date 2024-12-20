Arunachal Governor addresses conference of SPs and Commandants

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) addressed the inaugural session of the two-day annual Conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants of Arunachal Pradesh Police at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, Itanagar on 20th December 2024. He emphasized ensuring discipline, law and order, smart policing and countering the drug menace, while touching on new criminal laws and the welfare of police personnel.

The governor said that District Police Chiefs and Commandants are the custodians of our state’s safety and security. Their decisions, actions, and leadership shape the perception of law enforcement and the sense of justice within the communities. Let every citizen, woman, and child feel that they live under the protection of the State Police that is ethical, disciplined, and dedicated to their well-being, he said.

The governor said that discipline and accountability form the cornerstone of a professional and respected police force. He urged the officers to implement and reinforce a culture of ethical leadership.

Also Read- Health awareness ‘Healthy choice, Healthy life’ held at Palin

The governor said that the essences of Smart Policing are the forward-thinking, technology-driven, and community-centered approach to modern law enforcement. He said that as the District Police Chiefs, they must shift from traditional policing methods to embrace technology and data-driven approaches. Equip your officers with the skills and knowledge to operate modern tools effectively. Be transparent, ethical, and people-focused in your leadership, he advised.

Referring to the three new criminal laws, the Governor said that these laws are people-oriented. He said that laws are the backbone of a well-functioning society, ensuring order, justice, and equality. When laws are effectively implemented, they regulate society, empower citizens, protect rights, and create a safer,fairer, and more prosperous nation, he said.

Also Read- Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

The Governor advised the Superintendents of Police and Commandants to create a healthy, safe, supportive, and progressive environment for their personnel and officers. He said they must prioritize stress management programs, psychological counseling, and regular health check-ups for their teams. In addition, they must offer platforms for officers and personnel to raise grievances and ensure these are addressed without delay.

The Governor also emphasized on fair promotion systems, adequate housing, and timely payment of allowances. He said that no officer of personnel should feel abandoned or unappreciated.

Also Read- Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Sharing his concerns about substance addiction, the Governor said that the drug menace is a silent war being waged in our communities, affecting our youth, our families, and the future of the State. It demands a response that is both firm and compassionate. He urged the police officers to strengthen community policing programmes.

The Governor said that the unwavering commitment of the Police officers to ensure law, order, and the safety of every citizen under their watch contributes to the development of their district, then State and to the vision of our Prime Minister ShriNarendra Modi, ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Director General of Police Shri Anand Mohan, who also spoke in the inaugural session, highlighted about the State Police, achievements and future plans.

State Home Minister Shri Mama Natung, and senior officers of the State Police Department were present in the inaugural session along with Superintendents of Police and Commandants.