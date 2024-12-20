Arunachal: Final follow up meeting of Chintan Shivir concludes at Anjaw

ANJAW- “Until our education system is strengthened, we cannot expect to build a better society”, says, Pasang Dorjee Sona post the final follow-up meeting of Chintan Shivir aimed to bring educational reforms in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is now on a transformative journey to revive and reform its educational system. The vision is to create a more effective, inclusive, and sustainable education system, one that involves every stakeholder from Cabinet Ministers to grassroots workers.

Under the leadership of Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Education, and the vision of Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, the state launched a 360-degree educational reform plan aimed at ensuring active participation from all sectors of society.

Aldo Read- Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

This initiative involves students, teachers, village panchayats, student leaders, elected representatives, youth associations, and government officials at all levels. The culmination of this plan is the three-day event titled “Chintan Shivir,” held in August 2024, which served as a platform for extensive discussions on the future of education in the state.

Rather than taking a conventional top-down approach, Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona adopted a more firsthand approach, personally visiting every district of the state. He engaged directly with teachers, students, and other key stakeholders at government schools ranging from Elementary to Higher Secondary levels. The Minister’s approach has been to understand the challenges faced at the ground level and work closely with local communities to develop realistic and effective solutions through Follow Up Meetings of the Chintan Shivir.

Also Read- Researchers from NEIAFMR Pasighat discover new plant species from Mayodia

The final follow-up meeting of the Chintan Shivir took place in Anjaw District, post which Sona shared his thoughts on the importance of improving Arunachal Pradesh’s educational landscape. He emphasised the need for a robust education system as the foundation of a good society, stating, “We started this reform process with the understanding that until our education system is strengthened, we cannot expect to build a better society. Through the Chintan Shivir, we brought together NGOs, CBOs, student communities, panchayats, and elected representatives to address chronic issues and find solutions.

After rigorous discussions, we identified key areas for reform, including the problem of schools with zero enrolment, infrastructure gaps, and the need for better human resources. By addressing these challenges, we aim to improve the quality of education and ensure that every child, no matter how remote, has access to quality schooling.”

Also Read- Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

One of the key reforms that emerged from the Chintan Shivir was the decision to merge under-utilised schools and close those with zero enrolment. This move aims to optimise the use of resources, improve the quality of education, and provide better infrastructure to schools in rural and most remote area. The Government recognises the importance of ensuring that every student, regardless of location, has access to the best educational opportunities.

As part of the ongoing reform process, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is compiling a comprehensive database to assess human resource gaps and infrastructural needs across the state. A dedicated project monitoring team will use this data to formulate the roadmap for the next three to four financial years, focusing on the timely rollout of infrastructure upgrades and addressing human resource shortages.

The Government’s educational reform initiative is already receiving positive feedback from communities across Arunachal Pradesh. Pasang Dorjee Sona and his team will continue to engage with stakeholders at all levels to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms.