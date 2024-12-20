Arunachal: Mama Natung Reviews Silver Jubilee Preparations of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society

ITANAGAR- Mama Natung, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, chaired a meeting at the CS Conference Hall, Civil Secretariat, to review the preparations for the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Highlighting the significance of the event, Mama Natung appealed to all Heads of Departments (HoDs) for their cooperation to ensure the seamless execution of the celebration. He emphasized the importance of teamwork in showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich indigenous heritage on such a momentous occasion.

Dr. Emi Rumi, President of IFCSAP, updated the gathering on the committee’s preparations and reiterated the need for active collaboration from all departments.

Founded on 28th December 1999, IFCSAP will celebrate its 25th Foundation Day with a grand three-day event at I.G. Park, Itanagar, from 26th to 28th December 2024. The celebrations will showcase indigenous cultural performances, traditional sports, exhibitions of artifacts, and local cuisines.

The event will be inaugurated on 27th December by Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, in the presence of Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, and Mama Natung, Minister of Home and DIA.

The Governor, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), will grace the main event on 28th December as the Chief Guest. Yashwant Vishnupant Pathak, a founding member of the International Center for Cultural Studies, Bharat, will deliver the keynote address as the Guest of Honor.

The meeting concluded with detailed discussions, resolutions, and a collective commitment to ensuring the success of this landmark event.

Datum Gadi, Jt. Commissioner IMC, Director DIA Sokhep Kri, Secretary IFCSAP Maya Murtem, representatives from Police, Electrical department, PHED, Social Forestry, IPR, PWD , UD and Medical department and the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee members attended the meeting.

The Minister along with all the HoDs and the Celebration Committee members later visited the IG Park and took stock of the constructions / preparations in the ground.