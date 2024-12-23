Arunachal: Workshop on Good Governance Practices Held at District Secretariat, Tezu

TEZU- In observance of Good Governance Week, a workshop on Good Governance Day practices was organized at the District Secretariat, Tezu. The event brought together government officials, community leaders, and stakeholders to deliberate on fostering transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public service delivery.

Mrs Sajinglu Chai, Joint Director of Health Services (Retd.), while addressing the gathering emphasized the critical role of good governance in accelerating the nation’s development and ensuring equitable access to public services. She elaborated on the principles of good governance, such as transparency, accountability, responsiveness, and inclusiveness, and shared strategies for addressing public grievances in a timely and effective manner.

Three departments—the Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department—showcased their best practices in public service delivery through engaging presentations. These included community outreach programs, and initiatives to enhance the quality of education and healthcare at the grassroots level.

Sotailum Bellai, EAC Tezu and in-charge Deputy Commissioner, highlighted the transformative potential of digital platforms in governance. He encouraged the use of CPGRAMS, a portal for lodging public grievances, and promoted the adoption of e-office and e-services to replace traditional paper-based systems. Bellai emphasized that transitioning to digital systems would not only improve efficiency but also increase transparency in administrative processes.

Balong Tindiya, ZPM Tezu, called for greater collaboration and coordination among departments to address community needs effectively. He stressed the importance of fostering a sense of commitment and public service ethos among officials, urging them to prioritize the welfare of the public in all their initiatives.

In addition to these insights, the workshop explored ways to strengthen public-private partnerships to enhance infrastructure and service delivery in the district. Participants discussed leveraging technology to improve accessibility to essential services, especially in remote and underserved areas.

Habung Moda, Circle Officer Tezu, along with all HODs representatives of community-based organizations (CBOs), and other officials, actively participated in the program. The attendees shared feedback and suggestions to improve governance mechanisms and ensure the efficient delivery of public services.

The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering good governance practices, with participants resolving to implement the discussed measures in their respective domains. The event underscored the importance of citizen-centric governance and laid the groundwork for enhanced service delivery in Tezu. DIPRO