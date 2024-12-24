ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

Sambar deer is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, of 1972.

Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Three poachers arrested for killing sambar deer in DEMWS

PASIGHAT- Three poachers were held for killing a sambar deer recently inside the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Borguli range forest officer CK Chowpoo arrested the poachers, the Divisional Forest Officer of DEMWS, Kenpi Ete, said.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The poachers, identified as Mibom Perme and Doping Taying, were from Borguli village in the Mebo subdivision of the district on December 20. The third poacher identified as Toni Perme was arrested on Tuesday, she said.

Also Read- Floriculture and Beekeeping Training Kicks Off in Alubari

Ete said the poachers entered the sanctuary using a machine boat and shot the animal using a single-barrel gun in an isolated pocket under Borguli Wildlife Range.

She said the accused were booked under various sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and section 25 1(B) of the Arms Act, 1959.

Also Read- North Sikkim: 2000 Tourist Arrive In A Single Day

The seized articles were handed over to the police and a FIR has been registered at Mebo police station, she said.

Sambar deer is a Schedule I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, of 1972.

The DFO said stringent action as per the provisions of the Wildlife Act will be taken against any person involved in hunting or abetment of hunting inside the sanctuary.

The informers will be rewarded, she said.

Tags
Last Updated: December 24, 2024
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mising Autonomous Council convened meeting for Poba Festival

Arunachal: Mising Autonomous Council convened meeting for Poba Festival

Arunachal: Mama Natung Reviews Silver Jubilee Preparations of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society

Arunachal: Mama Natung Reviews Silver Jubilee Preparations of Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society

Arunachal: Final follow up meeting of Chintan Shivir concludes at Anjaw

Arunachal: Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

Arunachal: Army organised Excursion to Holy Waterfalls for Students of Mahabodhi Society School, Tawang

Arunachal Governor addresses conference of SPs and Commandants

Arunachal Governor addresses conference of SPs and Commandants

Arunachal: Health awareness 'Healthy choice, Healthy life' held at Palin  

Arunachal: Health awareness ‘Healthy choice, Healthy life’ held at Palin  

Arunachal: 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' under Good Governance week launched in Lohit

Arunachal: ‘Prashasan Gaon ki Ore’ under Good Governance week launched in Lohit

Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

Birth of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)

Arunachal: Chowna Mein clarifies misconceptions regarding Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Chowna Mein clarifies misconceptions regarding Siang Multipurpose Project

Arunachal: Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Arunachal: Khandu Defends Siang Multipurpose Projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button