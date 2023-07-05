ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal Pradesh : Governor attends Dree Festival at Ziro

The Governor said that Dree symbolizes the working of divinity for protection of crops, so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest.

ZIRO-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Dree Festival celebration of Apatani Tribe at Ziro, Lower Subansiri District on 5th July 2023.

Extending Dree greetings to the people, the Governor said that Dree symbolizes the working of divinity for protection of crops, so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest. He said that it is the time for fostering love and affections, unity and camaraderie with members of the community.

Governor said that the indigenous festivals have always promoted peace, harmony and prosperity in the region. He urged the people to preserve and propagate their cultural heritage. Complimenting the women and children taking part in the cultural programme, he said, they reflected purity and divinity of the festivity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor commended the Apatani Tribe for maintaining the unique agricultural practice of the community and pristine environment. The Governor exhorted the youth to harness the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors and make Arunachal Pradesh the food bowl of the North East Region. He also advised youth towards cultural tourism, entrepreneurship in tourism, horticulture and other potential service sectors.

The Governor visited the painting and photography stalls, arranged as part of the festival. He also felicitated Smti Padi Manu, TGT (Science) of Government Secondary School, Hong, Ziro as ‘Teacher of the Year’, who took personal initiative to set up a library in the school.

Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development and Fisheries and local MLA Tage Taki, Deputy Commissioner, Ziro,  Bamin Nime and SP, Ziro Dr. Sachin Kumar Singhal,  Tarh Tabin of Arunachal Indigenous Tribe Forum and apex members of Community Based Organizations along with the people of Ziro plateau attended the celebration.

A cultural presentation, depicting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Apatani society was presented on the occasion.

