ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 3 lakh fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

DC Cheechung Chukhu advised the farmers to take advantages of Govt. schemes to sustain their economy through fish farming activities for self reliance.

Last Updated: July 7, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: 3 lakh fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

EMCHI-   More than 3 lakh Free fish seed fingerlings were distributed to 90 fish farms of Papum Pare district   by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, today at the Govt. Fish farm, Emchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endeavour aims to motivate progressive fish farmers to take up fish farming on a large scale for enhanced fish production in the district and for the district to become self reliant in fish production.

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare prohibits swimming, Boating and fishing at Pare reservoir

DC Cheechung Chukhu advised the farmers to take advantages of Govt. schemes to sustain their economy through fish farming activities for self reliance. He also advised the attending farmers to be strong and courageous to face and overcome all kinds of circumstances.

Related Articles

DFDO Kipa Taja informed about the technical aspects to be followed while releasing fish seed fingerlings into the ponds and wished the farmers for a good harvest.

Arunachal: kiren Rijiju Chairs DISHA meeting for Papum Pare

ZPC smt. Nabam Yakum, SDO Doimukh Smt. Tana Yaho, CO Gumto Smt.Taya Yullu ,officials of the Fishery department and fish farmers attended the program.

Tags
Last Updated: July 7, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: 74th Van Mahotsav celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal: 74th Van Mahotsav celebrated at Namsai

Arunachal,  HL Larin, Tarh Haniya, Dorjee Khandu Naksang,  JEE ( Advance ) Exam  

Arunachal: HL Larin, Tarh Haniya and Dorjee Khandu Naksang clear JEE ( Advance ) Exam

Arunachal: Dorjee Khandu Naksang cleared JEE (Advanced) exam

Arunachal: Dorjee Khandu Naksang cleared JEE (Advanced) exam

Arunachal: Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

Arunachal: Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

Arunachal: Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society carries out blood donation camp on the eve of Dree festival

Arunachal: Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society carries out blood donation camp on the eve of Dree festival

RTI Act-2005 has heralded positive change in AP: CIC Rinchin Dorjee

RTI Act-2005 has heralded positive change in AP: CIC Rinchin Dorjee

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurates new Office Building of AE Water Resource

Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurates new Office Building of AE Water Resource

Arunachal: APO&OCWWB distributes statutory benefits

Arunachal: APO&OCWWB distributes statutory benefits

Arunachal: Anti-tobacco flying squad seized tobacco products at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Anti-tobacco flying squad seized tobacco products at Yingkiong

Arunachal: Chowna Mein chairs 24th TCC and 24th NERPC meetings at Tawang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein chairs 24th TCC and 24th NERPC meetings at Tawang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button