Arunachal: 3 lakh fingerlings distributed to fish farmers

EMCHI- More than 3 lakh Free fish seed fingerlings were distributed to 90 fish farms of Papum Pare district by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, today at the Govt. Fish farm, Emchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endeavour aims to motivate progressive fish farmers to take up fish farming on a large scale for enhanced fish production in the district and for the district to become self reliant in fish production.

Arunachal: DC Papum Pare prohibits swimming, Boating and fishing at Pare reservoir

DC Cheechung Chukhu advised the farmers to take advantages of Govt. schemes to sustain their economy through fish farming activities for self reliance. He also advised the attending farmers to be strong and courageous to face and overcome all kinds of circumstances.

DFDO Kipa Taja informed about the technical aspects to be followed while releasing fish seed fingerlings into the ponds and wished the farmers for a good harvest.

Arunachal: kiren Rijiju Chairs DISHA meeting for Papum Pare

ZPC smt. Nabam Yakum, SDO Doimukh Smt. Tana Yaho, CO Gumto Smt.Taya Yullu ,officials of the Fishery department and fish farmers attended the program.