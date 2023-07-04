ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: kiren Rijiju Chairs DISHA meeting for Papum Pare

He advised the agencies implementing the schemes and welfare programs to ‘interact more with the public to generate awareness and constructive feedbacks’.

July 4, 2023
YUPIA- Union Minister for Earth Science, Kiren Rijiju chaired the district development coordination & monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting for Papum Pare district here at Yupia , on Tuesday virtually.

The Minister assured to ’make the necessary interventions wherever required, for the schemes to be completed effectively on schedule’ while reviewing the major schemes and welfare programs.

Acknowledging the efforts of the officers in implementing various programmes inspite of the topography and demographic challenges the Minister said that “Generating awareness on the initiatives of the government and the facilities provided by the government like water, electricity, gas and roads connections, re-enforces the public trust on the government and the administration.”

He further urged the public to “take ownership of the public utilities and cooperate with the government for its upkeep.”

Noting the absence of the elected representatives in the virtual meeting, Shri Rijiju issued directions to ensure their participation in the next meetings as the ‘active participation of the MLAS is important for an accelerated development of the area” he asserted.

Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu, PD DRDA Mrs Bengia Yakar, Hods joined the virtual meeting.

