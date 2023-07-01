Arunachal: Teachers play an integral role in a student’s life, says DC Papumpare

DOIMUKH- Addressing a teachers meetting, Papumpare Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said that ” The teachers play an integral role in a student’s life by providing support, developing knowledge and skills and cultivating curiosity and creativity. Teachers therefore have to be approachable, accommodating and dedicated in their teaching. “

He also emphasised on the importance of co-curriculum activities for the’ all round development of the students ‘and added that ‘he will ensure it is implemented in all the schools ’.

DC Chukhu further acknowledged the role of teachers as “crucial in the life of the students and the society and advised them to lead by example”.

Taking note of few irregular teachers whose performances have been far below the targets, he warned of strict actions if “they don’t mend ways”.

A Coordination meetting of all the teachers of Papum Pare, (Rural) was held at the community hall Rono, Doimukh on Saturday. The meeting with the objective of revamping the education scenario by discussing the challenges and exploring solutions witnessed participation of more than 400 teachers from across the district.

Teacher representatives from different blocks shared their perspectives on the current state of education and addressed concerns regarding the quality of education; including lack of professionalism among teachers, inadequate infrastructure, lack of basic seating and toilet facilities for students, teacher student ratio, poor enrolments and rationalization of teachers.

Suggestions were made to improve management, introduce separate teachers for pre-primary education, provide substitutes for maternity leaves and install GPS in schools so that functional schools could be identified.

T.T. Tara, DDSE called for discipline, sincerity nd determination among teachers. He also said that “motivating the students to perform well in life is the duty of teachers.”

Nakha Nabam Hina, Professor, RGU encouraged the teachers to keep learning to be mentally agile and respond effectively to the young students.

He further encouraged the teachers to be attentive to the needs of the students and focus on their personal growth rather than blaming others.

Nabam Ado (President, AASSATA) and R.K Rob (President, ATA) also spoke on the occasion.

On the occasion BK Mission School, Midpu and Government Middle School, Doimukh were awarded for their exceptional academic performance.

Commendation certificates were also awarded to Smti. Debia Meyung, TGT, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Aswasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV), Pang under Mengio Circle,Shri Amen Takio, PRT, (NSCBAV), Nyopang under Silsange Circle and Shri Nabam Raja, PRT, Govt. Upper Primary School, Yallang under Sagalee Circle in recognition of their services rendered in the field of education in the district.