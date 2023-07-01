Arunachal: Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society carries out blood donation camp on the eve of Dree festival

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- As a part of their celebration of Dree festival which is to be observed on 5th July next, the Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society today conducted a blood donation camp at Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat amidst the appreciation of Jt. Director, Health Services and Medical Superintendent with Blood Bank officer.

Before starting of the blood donation camp, a formal programme was held in the conference of BPGH wherein Dr. Talung Tali, Jt. Director of Health Services and Dr. YR Darang, Medical Superintendent gracing on the occasion appreciated the entire members of Pasighat Apatani Welfare Society (PAWS) for their noble cause initiative.

Both Tali and Darang said that giving blood is giving life and there can’t be any better noble work than this. “During the 90s and in the later years people used to face several hardships for seeking blood, as there was a certain taboo against donating blood. There was no social media and other mediums to spread awareness on blood donation then. But today we are lucky those taboos have vanished and people volunteer to donate blood”, added Dr. Tali.

PAWS led by Er. Hage Pilya, Chairman and Er. Hage Tazang, Gen. Secretary expressed their thankfulness to both Tali and Darang for motivating and appreciating the entire Apatani members residing in and around Pasighat.

During the blood donation camp a total of 50 members volunteered themselves to donate blood. But due to some medical reasons only 19 units could be donated.

The blood donation camp was led by Dr. Taru Tazung who in his humble tone categorically stated that it was the first time the members of PAWS are donating blood here in Pasighat to save lives of blood needy patients/people.

Dr. Tazung who happens to be a rare blood group category opined that the blood donated by them would be helping and saving lives of many people in and around Pasighat.

Blood Bank Officer, Dr. Kaling Jerang who checked-up the health condition of blood donors of PAWS also extended his deep appreciation for the noble cause which he added that it will become an example for many other societies and individuals.