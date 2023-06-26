Arunachal: Man arrested for kidnaping and raping a minor in West Siang

AALO- West Siang district police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an officer said.

According to reports, two men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl in Paya village in West Siang district on June 22, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Poswal informed.

“We have arrested one of the accused, while the other accused is still absconding,” the SP said without divulging the details due to the ongoing investigation” SP informed.

He said the police have intensified their operation to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile, the Aalo women’s police station has issued a wanted notice against one Gemi Nosi, alias Limi Nosi, of Kambu village in the district.

Aalo women police station officer in charge Jeshek Pari informed that “ the arrested accused is 21-year-old Hemmar Ete of Paya village. “We have no details of the absconding accused,” she said, adding that the family members of the accused are also not cooperating with the police in the investigation process.

She disclosed that a case under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Aalo Women police station.

The OC appealed to anyone with any information about the accused to come forward and share it with police…