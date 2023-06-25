Arunachal: district level consultations held for preparing the State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan

LEMMI- The district level consultations for preparing the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan were organized at Lemmi (Pakke Kessang district) and Bomdila (West Kameng district) on 20–21 June 2023.

These are part of the series of district level consultations which kick started at Ziro, Lower Subansiri district on 10 March 2023. These consultations were organized by WWF-India led by Dr Priya Gupta, Mr Ranju Dodum, and Mr Kamal Medhi.

Diverse stakeholders like Zilla Parishad Members, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gram Panchayat Members, Gaon Burah, officers of the Line departments, Forest Department staff, Youth group members and NGOs participated in the consultations and provided their valuable inputs.

The workshops highlighted the need for conserving nature through establishing Community Conserved Areas, protecting river stretches and catchment areas, finding solutions to mitigate wildlife conflict to protect Mithun ( Bos frontalis ), providing nature based livelihood generation and diversification options, and providing waste management solutions.