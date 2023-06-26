ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Kumar Waii Join Congress

Last Updated: June 26, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Kumar Waii Join Congress

BIG BREAKING-  Kumar waii, former Home Minister of Pema Khandu Government in Arunachal Pradesh join Indian National Congress party (INC )today at AICC office.

Venu Gopal, Gen Sec AICC, Manish In-charge of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Bosiram Siram working President APCC and Tanga Byaling Former Minister  were present on the occasion.

Recently Kumar Waii attack on the Khandu Government, accusing it of misusing the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and public funds.

He expressed concern that if this trend continues, it could pose a threat to democracy, as elected governments might misuse this act for their own agenda.

This is developing news, more details awaited

I AM STILL A LEADER    ( Watch Old Video of Kumar Waii  ) 

Watch Old Video of  kumar waii’s press conference on financial issues of Arunachal Pradesh

