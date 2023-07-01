RTI Act-2005 has heralded positive change in AP: CIC Rinchin Dorjee

ZIRO- The Right to Information Act-2005 has heralded many positive changes in the state after its inception, said State Information Commission Chief Information Commissioner Rinchin Dorjee here today.

Addressing the One-Day Awareness Training Programme on RTI Act-2005 at Abotani Hall here today, the CIC said the RTI Act-2005 is a ‘citizen friendly’ mechanism devised by Govt. in the interest of the citizens. Govt. officials are public servants whose duty is to serve the public. Public interest ought to be the top most priority and Govt. officials must strive to fulfill the aspirations of the citizens, he remarked.

CIC Rinchin Dorjee also elaborated that the Act had been devised in larger interest of the citizens and appealed the participants to use the Act rationally and judiciously for welfare of the state rather than for personal gains.

SIC Commissioner Sonam Yudron dwelt at length on Chapter-2 Sections 3 to 7 of the Act and explained briefly the RTI Act-2005, its filing process, role of Public Information Officer, Assistant Public Information Officer, suo-moto disclosures of information and categories of information exempted from furnishing to the appellant. Sonam also informed the process and time period of approaching an officer higher than the PIO or the SIC in case of refusal by the concerned PIO to furnish the information or willful delay in furnishing of the same.

Explaining Chapter-2 Sections 8 to 10 of the Act, SIC Commissioner Gumjum Haider said the Act had been devised and envisioned to help the citizens and to root out corruption from the system. He also explained in detail the categories of information to be revealed and exempted from revealing, the grounds for rejection of certain information sought, disclosure of information provided to CPIO or PIO by a third party and its time frame.

SIC Commissioner Genom Tekseng explained Chapter-5 Sections 18 of the Act dealing with the powers, functions, appeals and penalties available with the SIC.

In his introductory speech, APIC Registrar Taro Mize informed similar Awareness Training Programme had been organized at Namsai and other places in the state. The Registrar said many officers were not well acquainted with the rules and manuals of RTI Act-2005 and urged them to update themselves.

Thanking Lower Subansiri District Administration for conducting the Awareness Training Programme at the District Headquarter, the APIC Registrar further said the RTI Act-2005 is basically meant to facilitate providing information to citizens for good governance and to lead people in right direction.

Underscoring the importance of the Act in facilitating accountability, transparency and efficient administration, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime urged to strike a healthy balance between the PIO’s and RTI activists. So many RTI activists are mushrooming up in the state. Genuine information seekers need to be chaffed out from the fake and malafide information seekers else there would be chaos, he said, while pleading the Commission to come up with a mechanism to curb the souring menace.

CIC Rinchin Dorjee summed up the training programme while Lower Subansiri ADC (Hq.) Millo Kojin offered the vote of thanks.

More than 100 participants including PIO’s, APIO’s and officials from the Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra-Dadi, Kurung Kumey and few RTI activists participated at the day-long training programme. An intense ‘Open-House Discussion’ involving the participants and the APIC team was the special charm of the programme where all doubts pertaining to RTI Act-2005 were cleared on the spot.