Arunachal: Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurates new Office Building of AE Water Resource

KALAKTANG- MLA Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurated the newly constructed Office Building of the Assistant Engineer Water Resource – Sub-Division in a simple yet impressive ceremony here on Friday. The event marked an important milestone in the region’s infrastructure development and was attended by government officials, local dignitaries, and community members.

The newly built office building showcases modern architectural design and blends harmoniously with the picturesque landscape of Kalaktang. It stands as a symbol of progress and commitment to improving water resource infrastructure in the Kalaktang area.

Expressing his satisfaction at the completion of the project, MLA Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma emphasized the significance of efficient water resource management in promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for the people of Kalaktang. He praised the efforts of the executing agency in successfully completing the construction of the office building.

The office building is equipped with modern amenities and facilities to support the Assistant Engineer Water Resource Sub-Division, Kalaktang in carrying out their responsibilities effectively. It provides a spacious and well-equipped workspace for a team of dedicated professionals who will oversee the planning, execution, and maintenance of various water resource projects in the region.

The new office building is expected to streamline administrative processes and improve coordination among stakeholders involved in water resource management, and also beneficial for locals, as now they don’t have to District Headquarter for every petty official works. It will serve as a central hub for discussions, planning, and decision-making, ensuring a more efficient and effective approach to addressing the water-related needs of the region, stated MLA.

Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the new building, recognizing it as a significant step towards enhancing the overall development of the Kalaktang . They believe that improved infrastructure will attract investment, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the progress and prosperity of the community.

Among others, the inauguration ceremony was attended by Superintendent Engineer WR, Jamiri Circle – Suren Natung , ADC-Kalaktang Anu Bamin , Michi Bida E.E WRD, ZPM, HOD of Various Departments and PRI leaders.