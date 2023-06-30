Arunachal: APO&OCWWB distributes statutory benefits

ZIRO- Statutory benefits were distributed to beneficiaries of Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Worker’s Welfare Board (APO&OCWWB) by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner at Civil Secretariat Conference Hall here today.

18 beneficiaries of Lower Subansiri District were distributed Rs 5,57,000/- as education scholarships and death benefits.

The amount distributed to 16 beneficiaries as education scholarships to children of the workers registered under APO&OCWWB to pursue their higher educations within and outside the state ranged from rupees twenty thousand to rupees forty thousand while Rs 51,000/- and 1,01000/- were distributed as death benefits to children of two dead workers of the District.

The statutory benefits were distributed for the second time at the District Hq. after the process got decentralized. An amount of Rs 7, 90,000/- had been distributed to 31 beneficiaries in April last.

The cheques were handed over to beneficiaries by DC Bamin Nime in presence of APO&OCWWB, Ziro Registering Officer Tage Tupe and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bamin Nime advised the workers to avail Govt. devised social security insurance schemes available for benefit of the workers and marginalized sections of the society whose premiums are low but returns come handy in times of accidents and deaths of the bread earners.

The DC further highlighted the importance of skilled workforce and urged the workers to get skilled in their chosen field of activity to earn their livelihoods rightfully. We have to import labour force from outside the state such as mason, plumber, painter, carpenter etc. which are highly paid jobs.

It would be better if our unemployed youth get skilled and take up such jobs thus saving our money from draining outside our state, he explained.