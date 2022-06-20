ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang

While expressing grief over the loss of lives in the flash flood, he assured to confer all possible support to the family members.

June 20, 2022
KALAKTANG, June 20: Expressing concern over the recent landslide that claimed three lives in the Kalaktang constituency been occurred due to flash floods, local MLA-Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma today visited the various locations to get the ground report and interacted with the locals.

MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma visited the flood affected area at kalaktang 10 kilo and Angkaling village. During the visit, he distributed essential items, blankets, financial assistance as well as other relief materials to the affected villagers who were hit by the flash flood on June 17 last.

Also Read-  3 killed in landslide in West Kameng

Further, along with officials he also inspected landslide areas, block points, and roads that have been washed away in the flash flood. MLA also issues directives to the administration to confer all possible support to the villagers, especially to the victim’s family members.

Also Read-  One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

While expressing grief over the loss of lives in the flash flood, he assured to confer all possible support to the family members. MLA also urged the villagers to take extra precautionary measures during the monsoon and to stay in safe places as suggested by the administration.

He was accompanied by the ADC-Kalaktang , Goan Buras’ of Angkaling village and public. However, due to incessant rain and landslides in various locations, the team couldn’t reach other locations today.

