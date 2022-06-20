ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

June 20, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: NBK calls for reconstruction of 6 KM stretch leftover portion of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road

PASIGHAT- The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) of Siang District which has been pressing on proper and timely construction of Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road due to the absence of motorable road before this project was sanctioned, has demanded for the early reconstruction of leftover/shortfall stretches of the road of about 6 KM out of 40 KM as sanctioned.

The NBK has stated that there are 6 KM shortfalls out of 40 km long PMGSY road in between Komsing (Kumku) to Sissen Village in Siang District and has appealed to the executing agency to reconstruct the remaining 6 KM stretch of the road immediately as per the original DPR.

Tanyong Taloh, General Secretary, NBK stated that, as per the actual DPR prepared by  the RWD, Kaying Division, the PMGSY road length from Komsing (Kumku) to Sissen Village is 40.35 km but the contractor has only constructed (formation cutting) 34 km.

In this regard, the department concern engineers and contractor were arrested by Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in connection with alleged anomalies registered with the SIC (Case No 01/2021, dated 03/02/2021 u/s 120 (B)/409/420/468/471 IPC 180 r/w 13(2) of the PC Act, 1988) and the matter has been sub-judiced.

Related Articles

Taloh further said that there has much apprehension about the reconstruction of the said road as per DPR by the contractor and the department. “However we will not be a mute spectator if the remaining 6 KM stretch of road is not reconstructed on time in between Komsing (Kumku) to Sissen Village. In the particular portion of the road, gradients are high and steep due to which that portion of the road is not motorable and executing agency need to direct the concerned contractor to make correction/reconstruction “, Taloh said today.

Tags
June 20, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

Arunachal: Drug Recovery Club to Launch Drug Awareness Campaign from Aalo to Itanagar

June 17, 2022
Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Awareness cum training on Oil Palm held in Pasighat

June 16, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

Arunachal: BJP organised Seva, Sushasan Aur Garib Kalyan Parv in Namsai

June 14, 2022
Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

Arunachal: Admin Seized illegal IMFL, sealed many shops in Palin

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: Wancho Council members calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Wancho Council members calls on the Governor

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: 'World Day against Child Labour' observed at Oju Mission School

Arunachal: ‘World Day against Child Labour’ observed at Oju Mission School

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: Govt Schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the beneficiaries: Kanggong Taku

Arunachal: Govt Schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the beneficiaries: Kanggong Taku

June 12, 2022
Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

June 12, 2022
Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

June 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button