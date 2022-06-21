Itanagar: Yoga Day celebrated in Raj Bhavan

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) led the International Day of Yoga celebration at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st June 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Yoga is many thousand years old wellness pursuit of Indian origin and practiced by our ancient intellectuals and sages for physical, mental and spiritual upliftment. He said that Yoga provides harmony of the body and mind and enables the practitioners to imbibe peace of mind, good health and positive attitude.

The Governor said that on the initiative of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and subsequent to his laudable address in the UN General Assembly on 27th September 2014, the United Nations General Assembly, on 11th December 2014 with overwhelming support of its members, declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). Today, it is one of the most popular wellness regimes adopted across the world as an ideal way of life. He emphasized that the benefits of Yoga must reach everyone in the country so that they can adopt it to their advantage.

The Governor appealed to the people to regularly practice Yoga. He also stressed on motivating the younger generation to gainfully practice Yoga.

Governor alongwith his wife Mrs Neelam Misra, the personnel of Raj Bhavan along with Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops attached to Raj Bhavan participated in the IDY organized in the General Bipin Rawat Hall of Raj Bhavan. Ms Landi Yami and Habung Rebia, Yoga Instructors from Arun Jyoti Vivekananda Kendra conducted the Yoga session.