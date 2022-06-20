Arunachal: is all set to conduct IYD in 45 locations:

Story Highlights The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in India.

Itanagar, June 20: The Arunachal Pradesh is all set to organise the 8th International Day of Yoga with enthusiasm and fanfare in headquarters and a few other locations in the state Capital Itanagar and districts with the theme “Yoga for Humanity”. The event will be held at Governor Secretariat, State Civil Secretariat, police headquarters and a few other locations.

Namsai district is hosting the main event at the district level were many dignitaries from the state and the central Minister are also taking part in the event. All other headquarters subdivisions and circles of the state are all set to observe the day at their respective headquarters.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) called upon the people of the State to be part of International Day of Yoga, the great universally popular movement initiated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

He said the theme for 8th International Day of Yoga is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ and expressed his hope that this international event will be conducted at all levels, from State, District, and Block to Panchayat levels in an impressive manner and motivate one and all to practice Yoga.

The Governor said that Yoga is truly an invaluable gift of our ancient Indian sublime way of living. The gift of the concept and practice of Yoga originated in Hindusthan, the Land of the Indus (pronounced Hindus) or Bharatvarsha thousands of years ago. It embodies unity of mind and body.

It promotes unison amongst the people, and concord between the man and the nature. It encourages the holistic approach to health, harmony and happiness. Yoga ensures physical and mental well being of the people, who pursue it.

It is on account of this unique value of Yoga that it has been gaining popularity throughout the World, irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion or race. We need to integrate Yoga as part of our daily routine. It carries the rare boon of hope for facing the contemporary mental and physical stresses with ease and comfort, by one and all, he said.

On this International Day of Yoga during the special occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I call upon all my Arunachali brethren to participate in the International Day of Yoga with zeal and zest. For Healthier lifestyle, Healthier Arunachal Pradesh, Healthier Nation and Healthier world, LET US ALL PRACTISE YOGA, the Governor appealed in his message.