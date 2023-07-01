ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dorjee Khandu Naksang cleared JEE (Advanced) exam

He scored an outstanding 386th rank in the all India ST category.

ITANAGAR-   Dorjee Khandu Naksang,  a resident of Mechukha  has  cleared the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exam. He scored an outstanding 386th rank in the all India ST category and has been secured a seat in IIT, Madras.  Hailing from Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, he is the son of Mr  Dorjee Naksang and Mrs Lhanzom Naksang.

While congratulating to Naksang, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote. ” Impressive academic feat!    Congratulations: to Shri Dorjee Khandu Naksang on clearing the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exam.  Hailing from Mechukha in Shi Yomi district, Naksang has scored 386th rank securing seat in IIT, Madras.  Your hard work, discipline & determination have paid.  My best wishes” .

Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and also the MLA of Mechukha constituency also Congratulated Dorjee Khandu Naksang.

He wrote “  Congratulate to Shri Dorjee Khandu Naksang for clearing the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exam!He secured an outstanding 386th rank in the all India ST category and has been accepted into the prestigious IIT Madras, one of India’s premier engineering institutes. Hailing from Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, he is the son of Shri Dorjee Naksang and Smt. Lhanzom Naksang. His achievements will surely inspire students in Shi-Yomi and the entire state.

Best wishes for his future endeavors, may he continue to excel and make his family, community, and state proud!

