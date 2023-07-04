Shah Rukh Khan undergoes surgery after an accident on set in Los Angeles

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan met with an accident on the set of a shooting in Los Angeles, which left him with a bleeding nose. He was rushed to a hospital immediately where he underwent a minor surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to media reports, King Khan was in Los Angeles for a shoot when he met with an accident on the sets of a film project. His nose began to bleed after the accident and he was rushed to a hospital and his team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry. The doctors said that he would need a minor surgery to stop the bleeding.

Karnataka: Police file FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya

Khan, who was reportedly spotted with a bandage on his nose, is back in India and is recovering at his home in Mumbai.

However, this is not the first time that the Bollywood Badshah met with an accident. The megastar has, in fact, suffered a lot of injuries while shooting and has undergone surgery several times during his 30-year-long career in Hindi cinema.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh made his much-awaited comeback after a hiatus of four years with Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster action-thriller Pathaan, which was released in January this year.

194 Journalists Targeted Across India In 2022: Report

The superstar will be next seen in Jawan, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

The film is expected to have high-octane action sequences. He also has director Rajkumar Hirani’s next Dunki opposite actor Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of Dunki is still awaited.