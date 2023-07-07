Arunachal: Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme held at Namsai

NAMSAI- A Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme was organized under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) at Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai today. The event was graced by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, DCM Mein highlighted the potential of tribal women and emphasized the Government’s dedication to strengthening the rural women’s sector. The Government has been actively supporting and encouraging the formation of women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

Mein also mentioned the vision of a self-sufficient village economy inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and principles, which encompassed village industries, primary education through handicrafts, eradication of untouchability and fostering communal harmony.

He further said that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh remains committed to uplifting the rural economy and supporting Women SHGs to empower village communities. He further added that the Government will continue to support and empower SHGs as catalysts of change, aiming to create a sustainable and inclusive rural economy that uplifts the lives of every individual.

During the mega camp at Namsai, a total of 513 SHGs with 5,114 women members were formed. Additionally, a sum of rupees 2.6 crore of credit from 5 banks was disbursed to 263 SHGs, providing them with financial resources for their ventures.

In another significant development, Mein launched the Geospatial Soil Map during the Mega Credit Camp. According to Mein, this tool will provide farmers with accurate information about soil fertility, nutrient levels and moisture content, enabling them to plan their agricultural activities effectively.

Precision farming techniques facilitated by the Geospatial Soil Map will help optimize agricultural output, increase crop yields and reduce wastage, benefiting farmers and contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh as it will help to micro level agriculture planning, Mein added.

He further informed that on pilot project basis, the Geospatial Soil Map was conducted in three districts namely; Tawang, Lower Subansiri and Namsai. In the second phase five more districts will be covered in this year and all other districts of Arunachal Pradesh will be covered in the coming year.

On the occasion, MLA 47 Namsai Assembly Constituency Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA 48 Lekang Assembly Constituency, Jummum Ete Deori, DC Namsai C.R. Khampa and Chief Operating Officer (ArSRLM), Jekonia Isleria also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, SP Namsai Dr. D.W. Thongon, ZPM Chongkham Chow Jenia Namchoom, ZPM Piyong Nang Sawani Hopak, Joint Director of Science & Technology, officials from banks and NABARD and members of CLFs & SHGs also attended the event.