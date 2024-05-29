Arunachal: Girl’s Body Retrieved After 4 Days

ADVERTISEMENT
Last Updated: May 29, 2024
ITANAGAR-  After four days continue operations the NDRF team on Wednesday retrieved the body of a girl from a river near Dahghariya Village in Assam. The girl was drowned in Pare river.

The body of  Biki Rachal (14),  resident of Nirjuli Ngay colony  was found at Bihupuria from Pare river, nearly 45 kilometers from the accident site, on Wednesday, NDRF spokesperson said.

On May 26, at around 2:00 pm a tragic incident was reported to the DEOC Yupia involving a 14-year-old girl named Biki Richa, residence of Nirjuli Ngay colony, who was both deaf and dumb.

In response, the DEOC swiftly activated and deployed the NDRF Doimukh for search and rescue operation.

After receiving the telephonic call, a team from the 12th National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 24 personnel under the command of Inspector GD Binu Newar, was promptly deployed to the scene.

The team immediately commenced a rigorous search operation along the Dikrong River. The operation lasted for four days, NDRF personnel had searched about 45 kilometers downstream from the incident site.

The team used two boats and deployed deep divers at strategic, suspicious locations to locate the missing girl.

On dated 29/05/2024 as the result of NDRF’s continuous effort the missing body was able to recovered near Dahghariya Village approx 45 km downstream from the incident site.

