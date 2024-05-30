ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

Biren Sonowal had joined as a driver at DC office Ziro in 1992 and was serving at the same post until his death this morning.

Last Updated: May 30, 2024
Less than a minute
Arunachal: DC office Ziro mourns demise of Biren Sonowal

ZIRO- The officers and officials of Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District mourned the untimely demise of Biren Sonowal, driver, who expired after a prolonged cancer related illness at North Lakhimpur, Assam today morning.

Biren Sonowal had joined as a driver at DC office Ziro in 1992 and was serving at the same post until his death this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the condolence meeting led by DC Vivek H.P, ADC Himani Meena, officers and officials of the District Secretariat, DC Vivek H.P extended deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family members and prayed the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. A two-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Related Articles
Tags
Last Updated: May 30, 2024
Less than a minute
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa in Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa in Tawang

Arunachal: Heavy Rain, hailstorm causes extensive damage in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Heavy Rain, hailstorm causes extensive damage in Upper Siang

Arunachal Governor participates in Acharya Vishesh Prashikshan Shivir

Arunachal Governor participates in Acharya Vishesh Prashikshan Shivir

PELANG SANGRI: The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

PELANG SANGRI: The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor gears up to face monsoon season

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor gears up to face monsoon season

Arunachal: Kabak Yano, first woman from Nyishi tribe scales Mt Everest

Arunachal: Kabak Yano, first woman from Nyishi tribe scales Mt Everest

Arunachal: Fathers of daughters felicitated by WCD, Papum Pare

Arunachal: Fathers of daughters felicitated by WCD, Papum Pare

Arunachal: Himalayan University organises Webinar on “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century”

Arunachal: Himalayan University organises Webinar on “Contours of India’s Relation with the East, Central and West Asia in 21st Century”

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Arunachal: SIC raids PHE&WS SE office, seizes ‘incriminating’ materials

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button