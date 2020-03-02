Arunachal: Techi Kaso unhappy over not being included in smart city project

Itanagar

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso expressed his unhappiness over not including him as a Member of the committee for Itanagar Smarty City project.

Talking to media, Kaso said that ” I got elected thrice by the people of capital complex ie,13 Itanagar assembly constituency and i am equally responsible for the development of my assembly constituency, but I have no proper information as why I have not been included as a member for the Itanagar smart city project. However, I wrote a letter long back to AP civil secretariat for information related to the project being undertaken for the development of smart city but no reply has received so far”. Kaso said.

Though work for smart city has started and a tender for forty crore was done recently and a part of that no proper information has been given to me being a local MLA is a matter of concern. He observed.

Though I have attended an inauguration of CC Pavement road in Itanagar measuring around 3 KM and drainage system recently and I have no other information related to the work being undertaken by the smart city development committee. He said.

When asked as he is from JD(U) party, Kaso said that it may not be a matter as I am from JD(U) Party or others but the state development is under the team Arunachal and I don’t think my issue may be known to Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister. Kaso added.