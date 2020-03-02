Assam: RGU Chancellor awarded Ph.D

Guwahati

The Chancellor, A.K. Pansari of The Assam Royal Global University has been awarded Ph.D. on the topic “Problems & Prospects of Real Estate Business in Assam” by Gauhati University. He did his research work under Prof. H.C. Gautam of Department of Commerce, Gauhati University.

The faculty, staff and students of both Royal Global University and Royal Global School congratulated him on his achievement.