Arunachal

Live Updates : Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2024

As per the Election Commission, no victory processions would be allowed after the announcement of results.

Last Updated: June 2, 2024
1 minute read
Live Updates : Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024- The counting of votes for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections will be held from 6 am on June 2. The 60 seats of the Arunachal Pradesh assembly voted in the single phase on April 19. The BJP has an upper hand in the polls as it has already won 10 legislative seats unopposed. The 10 MLAs include Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowa Mein. The counting of votes will be held at 40 counting centres in 25 district headquarters.

LIVE UPDATES- 

8: am

PARTY               WON        LEADING         TOTAL 

  1. BJP                  10               14                     24
  2. NPE                   0                04                     04
  3. NCP                   0                02                     02
  4. PPA                   0                02                     02
  5. CONGRESS       0                01                     01
  6. IND                   0                02                     02

As per the Election Commission, no victory processions would be allowed after the announcement of results. Arunachal Pradesh recorded 82.95% voter turnout.

The 10 legislative seats which the BJP have won unopposed are Sagalee, Roing, Mukto, Itanagar, Ziro-Hapoli, Taliha, Tali, Hayuliang, Chowkham and Bomdila.

In the 2019 Legislative Assembly polls, the ruling BJP had won 41 seats, thus retaining power while the Janata Dal (United) won seven, the National Peoples Party (NPP) five, Congress four, the Peoples Party of Arunachal Pradesh one and two seats went to independents.

Tags
