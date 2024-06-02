ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu and his cabinet tender resignation

Governor orders dissolution the Seventh State Legislative Assembly

Last Updated: June 2, 2024
­ITANAGAR-   Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd June 2024 and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

The Governor has accepted the resignation and requested Shri Pema Khandu and the Council of Ministers to continue until the new Government is sworn in.

Under Article 174 (2) (b) of the Constitution of India, the Governor has also accepted the Cabinet’s advice and signed the order to dissolve the Seventh State Assembly with immediate effect.

The Governor expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for successfully managing the State Administration during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

