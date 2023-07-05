Arunachal: DC Papum Pare prohibits swimming, Boating and fishing at Pare reservoir

HARA-HAPA ( DOIMUKH )- Deputy Commissioner Papum Pare Cheechung Chukhu has prohibited swimming, Boating and illegal fishing in the Pare dam reservoir during a meeting with the shopkeepers and the resort owners along the Pare Reservoir at Pare Hut Resort, Hara-Hapa on Tuesday to discuss safety measures for the visitors and tourists.

The resorts and restaurants along the Pare reservoir are get crowded by visitors, specially during summer to escape the heat of the capital city.

Informing about a standing order issued by the District Administration on 15th June, which prohibits illegal boating and fishing activities in the reservoir he specifically suggested the owners of resorts to give priority to the safety of customers and prohibit swimming, boating and fishing in the reservoir.

He also asked them to keep fire extinguishers at their shops and resorts to mitigate unforeseen fire accidents.

He further suggested on improving the aesthetics of the area along the Doimukh-Potin Highway near the Pare Reservoir which includes villages, namely Sopo, Jampa, Hara-Hapa upto Hoj and assured to provide plantation materials.

DC Chukhu suggested the shopkeepers and owners of resorts to follow the trade license guidelines and refrain from illegal trade activities.

The DC was accompanied by Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer and other officials.