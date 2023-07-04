Arunachal: Kaling Moyong donates much needed instruments for eye operation in BPGH

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayen )- Much to the help of hundreds and thousands of eye patients of central Arunachal Pradesh and also from Jonai area of Assam’s Dhemaji district, five numbers of crucial instruments for eye operation in eye department of Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat was inaugurated by Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong today in the presence of Jt. Director of Health Services, Medical Superintendent and doctors and nurses from the eye department.

Total of five much needed instruments like Operating microscope, Operating table, Applanation tonometer, Slit lamp and an Indirect ophthalmoscope was sponsored by local MLA to the eye department of BPGH for better treatment of eye patients.

“By receiving these instruments from the local MLA for eye department BPGH, it is a great help to the people of East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Sian, Shi-Yomi, Lower Siang and parts of neighboring Assam etc, we are grateful to our MLA for giving us the opportunity to work more precisely with the modern equipments”, said Dr. Beauty Borang, eye specialist.

Dr. T. Tali, Jt. Director of Health Services and Dr. YR Darang, MS also extended their thankfulness to the MLA for extending and providing the crucial instruments to BPGH.

On his part, MLA Moyong after inaugurating the items and on getting himself checked-up himself by the instrument he said that the instrument provided will be much help to several eye patients from not only East Siang district, but also to several others from neighbouring districts.