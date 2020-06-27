Itanagar: Tarh Soping visits Donyi Colony where a girl died in the landslide

Itanagar- Bharatiya Janata party (BJP ) Capital District president Tarh Soping on Saturday visited Donyi Colony where the minor girl died in the landslide and handed over immediate relief for the damaged house to the father of the deceased Mr. Yura Takhe .

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, Tarh Soping said that “it is an hour of grief wherein we have lost precious life and lots of property and family have been affected from the nature fury.

We need to be cautious and should prepare ourselves for such disaster and need to take preventive measures before it attack us. Government of Arunachal Pradesh will extend all possible help and support to the victim.”

BJP Capital District president was accompanied by it’s district office bearers and BJP 13th Itanagar mandal office bearers .