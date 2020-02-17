APSSB malpractice case: aspirants protest gheraod APSSB office

Itanagar

Hundreds of aspirants take out protest march and gheraod the APSSB office demanding resignation of Board’s chairman and Secretary within two days.

Aspirants of recently held interview for the post of LDC today morning took out protest march from Tennis court to the APSSB Office located at Upper C Sector, however police not allowed them to reach the office in stopped them around two hundred meter ahead of the office campus.

Around half dozen aspirants later meet the Board Chairman AC Verma, Secretary SK Jain, Member GS Meena and presented their grievances and demanded justice. They gives an ultimatum of two days to Chairman and Secretary should step down on moral ground of their own or they threatened to launched serious democratic movement against the Board. They also asserted to go to court of law against the Board for their wrong deed.

Addressing the media, few aspirants said that we will not stop until justice is delivered to the innocent aspirants. Thousands of aspirants from various parts of state went to examination centre but candidate who did not write anything got passed is a blunder mistake committed by the Board. Immediate investigation is needed and the person involve should be arrested and put behind bar who have been playing with the career of thousands of unemployed youths of state.

That particular candidate should also turn up to give his statement what has happened in that examination, we haven’t identify the candidate but it is the duty of the SIC who should crack the racket. He said.

There are so many aspirants who have wasted their time, energy and money and the SSB could not play with life and career of aspirants. The incident was of the Eklavya School, Jullang, Itanagar where incident was held during the examination.

The aspirants also submitted a memorandum to the Chief secretary in the afternoon demanding immediately suspension of Secretary cum controller of Examination , and Chairman of APSSB. Arrest of all those allegedly involved in the scam by SIC. Re-conduction of LDC and JSA without asking for additional fees. APSSB examination in future should be conducted in capital complex to avoid several problems. furnishing of answer sheets on the very next day of the result. The APSSB should be in the preview of RTI. Display of mark selected by the candidates. Installation of CCTV in each class room and examination centre with mobile jammer during the examination. He added.

Though we have hope on SIC but if it is taken up seriously and investigate properly and a fair probe is done. The aspirants further said.

Meanwhile, APSSB Chairman AC Verma while talking to media said that we are government servant and it is upto the pleasure of the government. The decision of the government will be followed.

Stating the state is very big in terms of communication and others, Few things are arranged by APSSB which include setting of question paper, transportation of question papers to the examination centers and declaration of result.

But most of responsibility are on the district administration, the district administration use to select the centre and conduct the examination.

Likewise the examination for the post of LDC and JSA was also held at examination centre of Eklavya School in Jullang by Papum Pare district administration.

The photo of the blank OMR available in social media and that roll nos candidate has been qualified, it is a matter of investigation weather the photo taken before 12.30 or after 1 PM. SIC is investigating the matter. He said.

The system of collecting the examination sheets and others are properly sealed and then to box which are locked and are kept in strong room which remain in preview of CCTV camera while keys are kept with different magistrate.

We have also initiating an enquiry by APSSB and will see that if any lapses has been made which would be taken into consideration. He said.

The candidate has been identified and SIC may talk to him.

There were around Thirty thousand candidate for the post of 120 post of LDC, store keepers, and LDC level post while examination were held in around eighty centers spread across the state. this was the first stage of examination and there are three stages of examination. Verma added.