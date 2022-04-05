ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: We have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein

April 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: we have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture- Chowna Mein
ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI-   Attending the Mopin Festival at Solung-Mopin Ground in Namsai, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that we have to preserve and keep alive the priest culture. He said, “Govt will not leave any stone unturned to preserve the rich culture and traditions of our tribal people” and added that for this purpose, priority has been given to culture and traditions under ‘our culture our pride’.

He said that the Department of Indigenous Affairs have received the highest enhancement in allocation of fund in the last one year with Rs 42 Crore during the year 2021-22. He further informed that Rs 4 Crore has been kept in the Budget 2022-23 for payment of honorarium to the indigenous registered priests.

He also called upon the young generations to carry forward the legacy of preservation of our rich cultures and traditions saying that we must be proud of our own cultures & traditions which we have inherited from our forefathers.

He further said that since agriculture is the mainstay of the rural economy, increased in allocation of fund has been made to the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana apart from introducing three new schemes namely, Atmanirbhar Plantation Crops, Atmanirbhar Pashu Palan and Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan with a motive to make agriculture sustainable and self-reliant for the upliftment of rural economy.

Related Articles

Mein assured to provide fund for construction of a community hall in the Solung-Mopin Ground in Namsai and asked the Deputy Commissioner, Namsai to prepare an estimate for the same.

On the occasion, Mopin Festival Celebration Committee have felicitated Smti Gunavati Namchoom Tango for providing fund for the construction of gate for Solung-Mopin Ground in memory of het late husband.

Among others, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori and retired IAS, Tape Bagra also spoke on the occasion.

Tags
April 5, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Governor B D Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Solung Festival Greetings 

Arunachal Governor B D Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Solung Festival Greetings 

August 31, 2021
Arunachal: Moyong urges Tangsas to promote their dialects for posterity

Arunachal: Moyong urges Tangsas to promote their dialects for posterity

April 25, 2021
Arunachal: week-long Gumkum Gumpa festival of Puroik community concludes

Arunachal:  Guv, CM extend Moh Mol and Gumkum Gumpa greetings

April 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sangken festival ended marking the beginning of Theravada Buddhist New Year

Arunachal: Sangken festival ended marking the beginning of Theravada Buddhist New Year

April 16, 2021
Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Longte and Bohag Bihu greetings

Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Longte and Bohag Bihu greetings

April 14, 2021
Arunachal: Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Sangken Festival greetings

Arunachal: Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu convey Sangken Festival greetings

April 13, 2021
Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Pongtu Festival Greetings

Arunachal Guv BD Mishra, CM Pema Khandu extend Pongtu Festival Greetings

April 10, 2021
Arunachal: Mopin celebrated at 2nd AAP Bn HQ in Aalo

Arunachal: Mopin celebrated at 2nd AAP Bn HQ in Aalo

April 8, 2021
Arunachal: Galo without Mopin and Mopin without traditional rituals…will always be incomplete- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Galo without Mopin and Mopin without traditional rituals…will always be incomplete- Pema Khandu

April 6, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Mopin festival at Basar in Leparada district

Arunachal: Pema Khandu attends Mopin festival at Basar in Leparada district

April 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button