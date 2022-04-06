Arunachal: SDP to promote Tourism launched by NABARD in Namsai

NAMSAI– Two Skill Development Programmes (SDP) on Food & Beverage Services (Stewards) and Travel Consultant were launched on Wednesday, 6th March 2022. The programme was supported by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) in collaboration with NOSAAP and ArSRLM Namsai.

A total of 60 trainees will undergo the training programmes which will run for 43 and 34 days respectively which have been arranged to help unemployed youth start their own ventures.

General Manager NABARD Itanagar Partho Saha graced the launching event as Chief Guest and Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Mining as Guest of Honor. The other dignitaries present were DDM NABARD Kamal Roy, Branch Manager APEX Bank B Chowlik, TIO Namsai Eliza Ruttum, BMM ArSRLM I/c Duggum Ete, Tour Operator Enseng Mantaw, President BLCCT Chandan Prasad and CEO NOSAAP Chau Athina Chauhai.

General Manager NABARD emphasised on the various partners to work as team members and strive whole-heartedly to ensure the success of the venture. It was a win-win situation for all as tourism had the potential to benefit not only the particular sector but also the farmers, weavers, artisans, etc. as wealth would be created in the region. Further, he congratulated team BLCCT and team NOSAAP for implementing such demanding skill development training in Namsai.

Additional Deputy Commissioner S. Mining also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, signifying importance of Eco Tourism and Home Stay he suggested various key point to start Home stay in the existing availability with the rural people.

DDM NABARD Kamal Roy congratulated the beneficiaries for utilizing the opportunity through SDP Training, he briefed on the various components of Skill Development benefits to the participants. Further he highlighted about different development interventions of NABARD in the district and elaborated the objective of the SDP to promite Tribal Eco Tourism in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

Branch Manager APEX Bank B Chowlik thanked NABARD for the initiative which will give skills to the unemployed youths and SHGs and highlighted about the loan schemes under tourism sector.

TIO Namsai Eliza Ruttum, explained the distinguised role play of tour operators and Home stays under tourism sector she emphasized on the suggestive benefits for the unemployed youths and SHGs who are interested to start their entreprenuership in Tourism sector, she also assured of all possible support from the department of tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

BMM ArSRLM I/c Duggum Ete motivated the SHGs to actively participate in the training programme and make it a grand success keeping in mind their livelihood generation oppurtunities.

Tour Operator Enseng Mantaw explained exhaustively the tourism opportunities in the Namsai zone based on his long experience in the field.

The vote of thanks was proposed by President BLCCT, Chandan Prasad.