Arunachal: Right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit- DC Tawang

TAWANG- A meeting of Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) members of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tawang and Progressive farmers was Chaired by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo at Zomkhang Hall today.

Addressing the SAC members and farmers DC Tawang suggested that right crop in the right place should be grown to get maximum benefit, without proper selection of site will lead to loss of labour and energy. He asked the scientists to visit interiors and explore more scope for high yielding crops, while recommending seeds it should be accurate otherwise this would put heavy loss on our farmers.

Traditional varieties of crops are to be researched and preserved, Experts in KVK should extend their research and expertise towards promotion of the conventional crops which were supposed to be of high nutritional value. He further

requested the Farmers to honestly implement the recommendations given by KVK and knowledge imparted in farmer trainings by making visible difference in their fields, there should be proper monitoring and handholding from concerned depts. to achieve vision of doubling income of farmers ,He repeated once again that there is no other culture without agriculture.

Farmers are the backbone of our nation, We shall felicitate all the progressive farmers of our district right from village to district level. He said that We have most clean and mineral rich natural water,and should stop using bottled water. He informed that daily market with proper shed and other facilities to encourage local vendors of Tawang will be made operational very soon.

The Co-Chairman of SAC Lobsang Zimba PD ATMA, DHO Tawang S.Rehman and Sr.ADO KB Kayastha also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier the Subject Matter Specialists(SMS) of KVK Tawang presented their reports on Field Demonstrations and trainings conducted by them. Annual report and proposed activity of KVK Tawang during the current year were also presented in the meeting.