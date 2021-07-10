Arunachal: AdiSU team visit Rottung breached point along Pasighat-Pangin TAH

PASIGHAT- A team of Adi Students’ Union, AdiSU( apex) today visited the road breached point of Pasighat-Pangin Trans-Arunachal Highway near Rottung village and distributed some needy items to the villagers.

The team visited with an objective to motivate the local people of the area who are voluntarily working in road clearance work.

In appreciation of the humanitarian effort shown by the villagers of Rottung, The Adi Students’ Union donated, 26 Nos of Cow boy Cap and 600 Litres of Diesel to the Villagers for their Selfless effort and assistance to the highway department in the new diversion road.

Tajir Siram, an active Social Worker received the donated items on behalf of the Villagers in presence of Er Osek Dai, AE , Pasighat Highway Division

The team was led by Nang Gao, President AdiSU along with Kalen Tadeng, Speaker AdiSU, Mr Arun Tamuk Convener AdiSU, Kangir Jamoh, President AdiSU East Siang Unit, Bapir Perme, Secy. Art and Culture, Dutin Jamoh, Vice Chairman Vigilance, Oni Jamoh, Secy. Games and Sports, Jhony Gammi, General Secretary, AdiSU Siang Unit, Oge Mitkong, Former AdiSU leader and Thomas Tayeng, Vice President, AESDSU and other Executive Members.