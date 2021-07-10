Arunachal: NDRF organises Plantation Drive at RGU campus

DOIMUKH- 12 NDRF, Itanagar has organized a plantation drive on Saturday in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University and forest department at Rajiv Gandhi University campus district-Papumpare (Arunachal Pradesh) and also organized Plantation drive at various team locations of 12 NDRF Itanagar at Pukhrambam, district- Bishnupur (Manipur), Cheithu Airport road, district- Kohima (Nagaland) and Sissiborgaon Senior and Junior College, district-Dhemaji (Assam) under the “Mission: 01 Lakh” programme of 12 NDRF, Itanagar to enhance the purity of environment and to maintain the ecological balance.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor of R.G.U Arunachal Pradesh, Pranab Daimari Offg.Commandant of 12 NDRF Itanagar and Officers & officials of NDRF & Forest department has also joined the plantation drive .

Speaking on the importance of Plantation, Prof. Saket Kushwaha said, “Trees are the most significant part of the earth’s environment. Tree Plantation drives combat many environmental issues like deforestation, erosion of soil, desertification in semi-arid areas, global warming and hence enhancing the beauty and balance of the environment. Trees absorb harmful gases and emit oxygen resulting in an increase in oxygen supply. The land under the tree absorbs more rainwater and helps prevent floods. Many trees also have medicinal properties and are used in healthcare industries. Trees are a means of livelihood for humans by providing food, shelter and medicines”.

Around 100 saplings have been planted during the programme and 12 NDRF will plant more trees in the upcoming days to enhance the greenery of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Programme was concluded with plantation of saplings.