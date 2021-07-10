Arunachal: NDRF recovered drowning victim’s body from a pond in Mahadevpur

NAMSAI- NDRF team recovered body of a 13-years old youth who drowned in pond at Mahadevpur in Namsai district. The youth was identified as Atul Moran, resident of Sitapani Moran village under Lekang Circle of Namsai district.

NDRF authorities informed that, they received a telephonic call from EAC Mahadevpur for search operation of one youth who drowned in a pond at Mahadevpur, at around 6 pm.

Accordingly, one team, consisting 22 personnel of 12 NDRF under command of Insp GD Saurabh Singh with all necessary equipments reached the incident site at about 7 pm and started search operation with the help boats and manual search. The depth of the pond was approx 15 feet. Team retrieved dead body within half an hour.

Dead body was handed over to local police.