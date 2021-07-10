Arunachal

Arunachal: NDRF recovered drowning victim’s body from a pond in Mahadevpur

July 10, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: NDRF recovered drowning victim's body from a pond in Mahadevpur

NAMSAI-  NDRF team recovered body of a 13-years old youth  who drowned in pond at Mahadevpur in Namsai district. The youth was identified as  Atul Moran, resident of Sitapani Moran village under Lekang Circle of Namsai district.

 NDRF authorities informed that, they received a telephonic call from EAC Mahadevpur  for search operation of  one youth who drowned in a pond at Mahadevpur, at around 6 pm.

Accordingly, one team, consisting 22 personnel of 12 NDRF under command of Insp GD Saurabh Singh  with all necessary equipments reached the incident site  at about 7 pm and started search operation with the help boats and manual search. The depth of the pond was approx 15 feet. Team retrieved dead body within half an hour.

Dead body was handed over to local police.

Tags
July 10, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!