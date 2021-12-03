Farmers stopped Kangana Ranaut’s Car in Punjab, Demands Apology For Her Comments

Story Highlights In response to the Modi Government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, she had posted a message on her official Instagram account where she indirectly pointed towards crushing the farmer's rebellion by using brute force.

CHANDIGARH: A group of protesting farmers in Punjab’s Kiratpur Sahib on Friday 3 December stopped Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s car and demanded an apology for her derogatory comments and provocative social media posts.

According to media reports, the incident unravelled when she was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to attend a family function.

The protestors, which included a large number of women, blocked the car by encircling it and some even sat right in front of the vehicle. She was accompanied by her security cover which she had received from the Central Government. The Punjab police rushed to the spot and tried to calm down the situation.

In response to the Modi Government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, she had posted a message on her official Instagram account where she indirectly pointed towards crushing the farmer’s rebellion by using brute force. Her critics have slammed her for this comment accusing her of deliberately inciting violence and jeopardizing the harmony among communities.

FIR’s and lawsuits have been filed against her on a regular basis. It seems like she is not getting out of trouble any time soon if her present antics continue.