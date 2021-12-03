National

Farmers stopped Kangana Ranaut’s Car in Punjab, Demands Apology For Her Comments

The incident unravelled when she was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to attend a family function.

December 3, 2021
0 1 minute read
Farmers stopped Kangana Ranaut's Car in Punjab, Demands Apology For Her Comments
Story Highlights
  • In response to the Modi Government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, she had posted a message on her official Instagram account where she indirectly pointed towards crushing the farmer's rebellion by using brute force.

CHANDIGARH:  A group of protesting farmers in Punjab’s Kiratpur Sahib on Friday 3 December stopped  Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s car and demanded an apology for her derogatory comments and provocative social media posts.

According to media reports, the incident unravelled when she was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to attend a family function.

The protestors, which included a large number of women, blocked the car by encircling it and some even sat right in front of the vehicle. She was accompanied by her security cover which she had received from the Central Government. The Punjab police rushed to the spot and tried to calm down the situation.

Also Read- AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

Related Articles

In response to the Modi Government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, she had posted a message on her official Instagram account where she indirectly pointed towards crushing the farmer’s rebellion by using brute force. Her critics have slammed her for this comment accusing her of deliberately inciting violence and jeopardizing the harmony among communities.

FIR’s and lawsuits have been filed against her on a regular basis. It seems like she is not getting out of trouble any time soon if her present antics continue.

  

Tags
December 3, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

India has not accepted China's illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

India has not accepted China’s illegal occupation or unjustified claims: Centre

November 11, 2021
AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For 'India got real freedom in 2014' comment

AAP file complaint Against Kangana Ranaut For ‘India got real freedom in 2014’ comment

November 11, 2021
Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi receives Padma Shri

November 8, 2021
10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

10 patients dead after massive fire breaks out at civil hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar

November 6, 2021
PM Modi At Army Post In J&K's Nowshera Sector On Diwali

PM Modi At Army Post In J&K’s Nowshera Sector On Diwali

November 4, 2021
China continues 'incremental and tactical actions' to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon ITANAGAR- Despite ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, China has continued “taking incremental and tactical actions” to press its claims at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India and has unsuccessfully sought to prevent New Delhi from deepening its relationship with the United States, said a Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense in it's comprehensive report on China released on Wednesday. The Department of Defense has categorically said China is indulging in aggressive and coercive behaviour with its neighbours, India in particular. In addition, a substantial reserve force from the Tibet and Xinjiang Military Districts were deployed to the interior of Western China to provide a rapid response to the border situation, the report said. The Pentagon confirmed that in 2020, China built a large 100-home civilian village in a piece of “disputed territory” between the Chinese Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh state in the eastern sector of the LAC. At the height of the border standoff between China and India in 2020, the Chinese Army even installed a fiber-optic network in the remote areas of the western Himalayas to provide faster communications and increased protection from foreign interception, the report said. China is expanding its nuclear arsenal much more quickly than anticipated, narrowing the gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in its latest report, pointing out that Beijing could have as many as 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, and could top 1,000 by 2030 – an arsenal two-and-a-half times the size of what the Pentagon predicted only a year ago. The report said that China is actively investing in, and expanding its land, sea, and air-based means to deploy nuclear weapons, building the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces, not unlike the other two leading nuclear powers – the United States and Russia. The Pentagon, however, said that it is unlikely that China is seeking a capability to launch an unprovoked nuclear strike on a nuclear-armed adversary – primarily the United States – but this current expansion is aimed at deterring attacks from others by maintaining a credible threat of nuclear retaliation. SOURCE- input from agencies

China continues ‘incremental and tactical actions’ to press territorial claims with India, says Pentagon

November 4, 2021
India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

India ramps up Himalayan border security after clashes with China

November 3, 2021
Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over 'Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

Kiren Rijiju holds meeting over ‘Kameng river incident’ in Arunachal

November 2, 2021
High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ABHYAS successfully flight-tested by DRDO

October 22, 2021
After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

After Kerala, Heavy rains hit Uttarakhand, 34 die

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button