Power System in the North Eastern States has improved- Minister

GUWAHATI- Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh reviewed the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for the North Eastern States with the Power Ministers of North Eastern States in Guwahati today.

Chairing the review meeting, Singh said that the Ministry of Power aimed to bring transformation in the power system. He said that review meeting was taken to discuss the new schemes under RDSS to upgrade and strengthen the power system to provide modernize and viable power supply to the people.

He said that the Ministry of Power aimed to provide power supply above 21 hours in rural areas and 23 hours in urban areas in coming decade. We have also connected whole country in one GRID and strengthening the North East GRID too and informed that 225 power stations and substations have been upgraded.

He further said that the progress made in the North Eastern States are satisfactory and all the States have managed to revamp the power system. “Power System in the North Eastern States has improved and losses have also reduced”, he added.

Further interacting with the media, he said that the Ministry aimed to provide 24X7 Power Supply to the people in days to come and to do away with the use of Generator. He also said that he was happy with the deliberations of the day and there is improvement in every States.

Referring to the huge Hydro-power potential of Arunachal Pradesh, he said that the State will become the main exporter of Power in the country and the power sector will enhance the GDP of the State by 2-3 times in days to come. He further informed that progress in 500 MW Lower Subansiri Project is also going well and it is expected to be completed by August 2022. And all the hurdles in connection with 3000 MW Dibang Multi-purpose Project have been resolved, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein who is also the Minister-In-Charge of Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources attending the review meeting said that the Arunachal Pradesh has successfully implemented the Govt of India’s rural electrification schemes like Saubhagya and Deendayal Upadhyay Grameen Ujwala Yojana. He informed that all the projects under these schemes will be completed within the current year 2021 and closure of these schemes will be finished by February 2022.

He informed that thin population residing in scattered habitations in remote villages, difficult mountainous terrain and dense forests frequented by heavy rains, landslides, falling trees and snow fall in winter season coupled with frequent disruption of long distribution lines are the challenges faced by the State which contributes to the high-power loss in the State.

However, he said that despite all these challenges, Arunachal Pradesh is committed to march with rest of the country for the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Arunachal Pradesh. He informed that Distribution Reforms Committee (DRC) and District Electricity Committee (DEC) had been constituted and Rural Electrification Corporation Power Development & Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) is appointed as consultant for preparation of Action Plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR).

He also informed that Department of Power installed 24,874 pre-paid energy meters at consumer’s premises of Itanagar and Naharlagun towns in the State Capital Complex under State Plan Head and informed that the revenue collection of these two towns through pre-paid energy meter is very encouraging.

Union Minister also discussed about Renewable Energy, Rooftop Solar Energy and KUSUM schemes in the meeting.

Chief Engineer, Power (Monitoring), H R Bado made a power point presentation for the State.

Among others, Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Tripura, Minister of Power (Assam), Advisor to Minister (Power), Nagaland, Secretary (Power), Govt of India, Alok Kumar, Secretary (Ministry of DoNER), Lok Ranjan, Chief Secretary of Assam, Jishnu Boruah, CMD RECPDCL and PCF were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh was also accompanied by Principal Secretary (Finance) and in charge Commissioner of Power, GoAP, Sarath Chauhan, Chief Engineer (Eastern Zone), Gomdo Doji and Director APEDA, Marki Loya.