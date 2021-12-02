Arunachal

Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

The 2X1.5 MW power station has been built by the state-owned HPDCAPL.

December 2, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang
Story Highlights
  • Incidentally, the Sumbachu SHP is the first commissioned project of HPDCAPL, which endeavors to generate at least 3000 MW through small and mini hydro power projects in the state by 2030.

TAWANG-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated to the people the Sumbachu Small Hydropower Project (SHP) at Zemithang village here in Tawang district some 92 Kms from the district headquarters. The 2X1.5 MW power station has been built by the state-owned Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL).

Speaking at the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony Khandu said the project is a dream come true for the civilian population of Zemithang and nearby areas as well as the Indian Army positioned in the border.

Also Read- Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

“While the area is off-grid, power requirements reach the peak during winters. Functioning of this SHP will bring succor to the people. I congratulate HPDCAPL for completion of the project efficiently on time,” he said.

Related Articles

Incidentally, the Sumbachu SHP is the first commissioned project of HPDCAPL, which endeavors to generate at least 3000 MW through small and mini hydro power projects in the state by 2030.

Advocating similar projects in various locations of the state, Khandu said small and stand-alone hydropower projects are the best solution to power requirements especially in remote areas which are off the grid including border outposts.

Also Read-  Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

“I have directed the Hydro Power Department to survey across the state where similar power generating stations can be built. We are committed to provide power supply to every village of the state,” he added.

Khandu, on the day, also inaugurated a newly established Museum-cum-Library at the Gorzan Choeten, one of the largest stupas in Asia here.

Also Read- Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

Present on the occasions were Thegtse Rimpoche, Advisor to Hydro Power Department Balo Raja, local legislator Jambey Tashi, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj, Commander 190 Mountain Brigade Brig Vijaykumar R Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok and others.

Tags
December 2, 2021
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

Arunachal: Pema Khandu blames locals for lack of infra development in Tato

November 30, 2021
Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh's Ambassador

Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh’s Ambassador

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: APCDPOWA condoles demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli

Arunachal: APCDPOWA condoles demise of Mrs Nelo Umbrey, CDPO, Nirjuli

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: Consultative meeting of MMT held at Dirang

Arunachal: Consultative meeting of MMT held at Dirang

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: Nabam Tuki demands Modi Govt. to provide accurate Covid death data

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki demands Modi Govt. to provide accurate Covid death data

November 29, 2021
Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates several projects in Shi-Yomi dist

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates several projects in Shi-Yomi dist

November 28, 2021
Itanagar: Nguri Abu society condoles death of Tanya Yaluk Nguri, and Charu Taja Nguri

Itanagar: Nguri Abu society condoles death of Tanya Yaluk Nguri, and Charu Taja Nguri

November 28, 2021
BJP resolves to pursue for separate All-India Services cadre for Arunachal

BJP resolves to pursue for separate All-India Services cadre for Arunachal

November 27, 2021
Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

November 27, 2021
Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

Arunachal: Hardcore NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Longding

November 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button