Arunachal: CM dedicates Sumbachu Hydropower Project in Zemithang

Story Highlights Incidentally, the Sumbachu SHP is the first commissioned project of HPDCAPL, which endeavors to generate at least 3000 MW through small and mini hydro power projects in the state by 2030.

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated to the people the Sumbachu Small Hydropower Project (SHP) at Zemithang village here in Tawang district some 92 Kms from the district headquarters. The 2X1.5 MW power station has been built by the state-owned Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL).

Speaking at the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony Khandu said the project is a dream come true for the civilian population of Zemithang and nearby areas as well as the Indian Army positioned in the border.

Also Read- Pema Khandu visits several border outposts along Tibet-China Border in Tawang

“While the area is off-grid, power requirements reach the peak during winters. Functioning of this SHP will bring succor to the people. I congratulate HPDCAPL for completion of the project efficiently on time,” he said.

Incidentally, the Sumbachu SHP is the first commissioned project of HPDCAPL, which endeavors to generate at least 3000 MW through small and mini hydro power projects in the state by 2030.

Advocating similar projects in various locations of the state, Khandu said small and stand-alone hydropower projects are the best solution to power requirements especially in remote areas which are off the grid including border outposts.

Also Read- Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

“I have directed the Hydro Power Department to survey across the state where similar power generating stations can be built. We are committed to provide power supply to every village of the state,” he added.

Khandu, on the day, also inaugurated a newly established Museum-cum-Library at the Gorzan Choeten, one of the largest stupas in Asia here.

Also Read- Bofors Gun Deployed Along LAC in Tawang

Present on the occasions were Thegtse Rimpoche, Advisor to Hydro Power Department Balo Raja, local legislator Jambey Tashi, HPDCAPL CMD Toko Onuj, Commander 190 Mountain Brigade Brig Vijaykumar R Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok and others.