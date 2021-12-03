VIRAL

Viral Video: Monkey goes to beauty parlour to get a shave

In the video, the monkey can also be seen following the barber’s commands.

December 3, 2021
VIRAL VIDEO-  A video of a monkey getting a shave at a beauty parlour is went viral in social media.  The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service officer Rupin Sharma and has amassed more than 2,000 views online.

In the video, a monkey could be seen sitting on a chair at the hairdresser’s while wrapped up in a sheet under his collar. A barber then combs his facial hair and trims it with an electric trimmer.

To every ones’ surprise, the monkey was not scared of the trimmer and he sat on the chair calmly and patiently to enjoy his shave. In the video, the monkey can also be seen following the barber’s commands.

