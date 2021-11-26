Viral Video: Fitness model Does a Cartwheel While Wearing a Skirt & High Heels

Story Highlights Since being shared a couple of days back, the video has gathered 2.4 lakh likes and all sorts of comments from people,

VIRAL VIDEO of Fitness model Parul Arora, who has impressed everyone in social media by performing a cartwheel. She did the flip in a skirt and high heels. In a reel video shared on Instagram, Parul is seen wearing pointed high heels and a pleated pink skirt with a blue top. She has even kept her hair open. After completing the flip, Parul twirled around with pride.

The video shows her successfully and confidently completing the flip. “High heels,” reads the caption, followed by two emojis – a shocked face with an exploding head and a face with an open mouth and cold sweat. Notably, Parul is a fitness model and national medalist gymnast with 242k followers on Instagram. Previously too, she has shared several videos of her doing flips in sarees.

Since being shared a couple of days back, the video has gathered 2.4 lakh likes and all sorts of comments from people, with many lauding the determination of the young woman. Evidently, netizens are now in awe of her and applauding her talent. The comment section is full of fire and heart emojis.

“Nice flip and that too with heels,” wrote one user, while another commented, ”Superb flip with cool dress.” A third wrote, ”Geez, I couldn’t do that in sneakers , So COOL, Parul! AMAZING.”

One user said, “Mind-blowing.” Another wrote, “So Smoothhhhhh.” A third user added, “Beautiful smile & amazing flip.” Yet another commented, “I couldn’t do that in sneakers. So cool, Parul.”