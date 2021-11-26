Arunachal

Arunachal: Union Minister for Health family welfare, Mansukh Mandviya visits Tawang

Union Minister lauded the Pema Khandu led state govt and assured all possible help and support from union government.

November 26, 2021
  The present union Govt under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on this line to provide health security to all through its various health welfare schemes. 

TAWANG-   Union Minister of Health family welfare Mansukh Mandviya, today reached Tawang by helicopter on a one day official visit. Interacting with the health officials at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital Tawang Union minister said that never in the past Health was considered as wealth.

The present union Govt under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working on this line to provide health security to all through its various health welfare schemes.  We have to work with Ayushman Bharat digital health mission. This will enable us to know the history of a patient and can provide quality health service.

Sixty Four thousand crore rupees will be invested to make healthy health infrastructure in country in coming five years. Union Minister lauded the Pema Khandu led state govt and assured all possible help and support from union government.

Principal Secretary health Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Sharat Chauhan placed the overall health scenario of Arunachal Pradesh state through power point presentation and apprised the Union Minister regarding Covid management and vaccination status etc.

IMA President, Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Lobsang Tsetim informed Union Minister on working of IMA Arunachal Pradesh and placed his request to take TRIMS Naharlagun by central govt for its future sustainability, quality education and service. He also raised his concern for urgent need of super speciality hospital in the state and also need of massive reformation in all the existing PHCs.

Earlier Union Minister visited IPD ward of KDS District Hospital Tawang interacted with patients and distributed fruits, he also visited Jan Aushadi Dispensary of KDS District Hospital Tawang

