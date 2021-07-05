Arunachal: Tika Maha Abhiyan held at Tawang

TAWANG- To ensure no one is left out without covid-19 vaccination, the District Administration and Health Department Tawang conducted Tika Maha Abhiyan at Kalawangpo convention hall in parade ground today. A total 565 citizens were inoculated with first dose of covid-19 vaccination today in Tika Maha Abhiyan conducted in Kalawangpo Convention Hall, Tawang.

We have covered almost all the villages of the district with first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, but there are migrant workers and people living in remote locations who couldn’t register for vaccination due to lack of network coverage and non availability of required documents for registration, so this one day Tika Maha Abhiyan has been conducted to facilitate those citizens informed DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok alongwith DMO Tawang Dr.Wangdi Lama, and DRCHO Dr. Rinchin Neema Personally monitored the vaccination Abhiyaan.

The Bazaar Secretaries of Old Market Mrs Tsering Drema and Bazaar Secretary of New Market Mrs Tsetan Dolkar took active participation in identifying the migrant laborers and follow SOPS by the beneficiaries during vaccination.