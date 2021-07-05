Arunachal: IGTAMSU organised online FDP in ‘Mentoring pedagogy and teaching for higher education”

ZIRO- Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) Ziro is happy to announce its first Online Faculty Development Programme in “MENTORING PEDAGOGY AND TEACHING FOR HIGHER EDUCATION”. The focus of the online FDP is on upgrading the teaching and research skills of higher education teachers.

The unique Faculty Development Programme titled “Mentoring Pedagogy and Teaching for Higher Education” has been organized with a view of ensuring expert knowledge to the faculty members present and contemporary needs and requirements of the changing pedagogical approaches to teaching and research in the light of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Teaching and Didactical approaches to providing effective training to the pupils has been on a rapid change during the past 30 years, With the advent of computer aided instructional methods and the usability of online, web based and interactive teaching and learning is the need of the Day in addition to conventional system of face to face teaching .

The event has inaugurated by the founder Chancellor of IGTAMSU, & President of Confederation of Indian Universities ,Prof.(Dr.) P.R. Trivedi the first day of the FDP as the chief patron. He has emphasized the establishment of Universities and the job oriented programmes with the various updated pedagogical approaches, & tools in higher education,

Dr. Markandey Rai , Chancellor of the IGTAMSU and Co-Patron of the FDP enlightened the syllabus up- gradation , with emerging issues in the field of all discipline to improve the quality education and development of youth, rewards for quality teaching for the teachers.

Dr. Utkarsh Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of the IGTAMSU, emphasize on online teaching methods as new emerging trend. He supported and encourages the organizing team of IGTASMU.

The technical session has delivered by Dr. Ashwani Kumar Dubey, From Krishan University has heighted the “Role of Tools and resources in Teaching of Higher Education. The session of the FDP has chaired by Mr. Santosh Kumar Yadav( HOD, Commerce & Management, of IGTAMSU) .